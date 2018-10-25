Should your next web-based login form avoid sending passwords in clear text?

Posted 2018-10-25 12:38

TL;DR: The answer to the question in the title is most likely “no.” While the OPAQUE protocol is a fascinating approach to authentication, for web applications it doesn’t provide any security advantages.

I read an interesting post by Matthew Green where he presents ways to authenticate users by password without actually transmitting the password to the server, in particular a protocol called OPAQUE. It works roughly like that:

The server has the user’s salt and public key, the client knows the password. Through application of some highly advanced magic, a private key materializes in the client, matching the public key known to the server. This only works if the password known to the client is correct, yet the client doesn’t learn the salt and the server doesn’t learn the password in the process. From that point on, the client can sign any requests sent to the server, and the server can verify them as belonging to this user.

The fact that you can do it like this is amazing. Yet the blog post seems to suggest that websites should adopt this approach. I wrote a comment mentioning this being pointless. The resulting discussion with another commenter made obvious that the fundamental issues of browser-based cryptography that I first saw mentioned in Javascript Cryptography Considered Harmful (2011) still aren’t widely known.

What are we protecting against?

Before we can have a meaningful discussion on the advantages of an approach we need to decide: what are the scenarios we are protecting against? In 2018, there is no excuse for avoiding HTTPS, so we can assume that any communication between the client and the server is encrypted. Even if the server receives the password in clear text, a responsible implementation will always hash the password before storing it in the database. So the potential attacks seem to be:

The server is compromised, either because of being hacked or as an inside job. So the attackers already have all the data, but they want to have your password as well. The password is valuable to them either because of password reuse (they could take over accounts on other services) or because parts of the data are encrypted on the server and the password is required for decryption. So they intercept the password as it comes in, before it is hashed.

Somebody succeeded with a Man-in-the-Middle attack on your connection, despite HTTPS . So they can inspect the data being sent over the connection and recover your password in particular. With that password they can log into your account themselves.

. So they can inspect the data being sent over the connection and recover your password in particular. With that password they can log into your account themselves. A rather unlikely scenario: a state-level actor recorded the (encrypted) contents of your HTTPS connection and successfully decrypted them after a lengthy period of time. They can now use your password to log into your account.

Does OPAQUE help in these scenarios?

With OPAQUE, the password is never sent to the server, so it cannot be intercepted in transit. However, with web applications the server controls both the server and the client side. So all it has to do is giving you a slightly modified version of its JavaScript code on the login page. That code can then intercept the password as you enter it into the login form. The user cannot notice this manipulation, with JavaScript code often going into megabytes these days, inspecting it every time just isn’t possible. Monitoring network traffic won’t help either if the data being sent is obfuscated.

This is no different with the Man-in-the-Middle attack, somebody who managed to break up your HTTPS connection will also be able to modify JavaScript code in transit. So OPAQUE only helps with the scenario where the attacker has to be completely passive, typically because they only manage to decrypt the data after the fact. With this scenario being extremely uncommon compared to compromised servers, it doesn’t justify the significant added complexity of the OPAQUE protocol.

What about leaked databases?

Very often however, the attackers will not compromise a server completely but “merely” extract its database, e.g. via an SQL injection vulnerability. The passwords in this database will hopefully be hashed, so the attackers will run an offline brute-force attack to extract the original passwords: hash various guesses and test whether the resulting hash matches the one in the database. Whether they succeed depends largely on the hashing function used. While storing passwords hashed with a fast hashing function like SHA-1 is only marginally better than storing passwords as clear text, a hashing function that is hard to speed up such as scrypt or argon2 with well-chosen parameters will be far more resilient.

It is a bit surprising at first, but using OPAQUE doesn’t really change anything here. Even though the database no longer stores the password (not even as a hash), it still contains all the data that attackers would need to test their password guesses. If you think about it, there is nothing special about the client. It doesn’t know any salts or other secrets, it only knows the password. So an attacker could just do everything that the client does to test a password guess. And the only factor slowing them down is again the hashing function, only that with OPAQUE this hashing function is applied on the client side.

In fact, it seems that OPAQUE might make things worse in this scenario. The server’s capability for hashing is well-known. It is relatively easy to tell what parameters will be doable, and it is also possible to throw more hardware at the problem if necessary. But what if hashing needs to be done on the client? We don’t know what hardware the client is running, so we have to assume the worst. And the worst is currently a low-end smartphone with a browser that doesn’t optimize JavaScript well. So chances are that a website deploying OPAQUE will choose comparatively weak parameters for the hashing function rather than risk some users to be upset about extensive delays.

Can’t OPAQUE be built into the browser?

Adding OPAQUE support to the browsers would address a part of the performance concerns. Then again, browsers that would add this feature should have highly-optimized JavaScript engines and Web Crypto API already. But the fundamental issue is passwords being entered into untrusted user interface, so the browser would also have to take over querying the password, probably the way it is done for HTTP authentication (everybody loves those prompts, right?). A compromised web server could still show a regular login form instead, but maybe the users will suspect something then? Yeah, not likely.

But wait, there is another issue. The attacker in the Man-in-the-Middle scenario doesn’t really need your password, they merely need a way to access your account even after they got out of your connection. The OPAQUE protocol results in a private key on the client side, and having that private key is almost as good as having the password — it means permanent access to the account. So the browser’s OPAQUE implementation doesn’t merely have to handle the password entry, it also needs to keep the private key for itself and sign requests made by the web application to the server. Doable? Yes, should be. Likely to get implemented and adopted by websites? Rather questionable.