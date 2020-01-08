Avast complies to respect users' privacy

Posted on 2020-01-08 13:35 by Wladimir Palant avast privacy security

December last year has been an interesting month in Avast-land. After my investigation into Avast’s data collection practices didn’t attract any attention initially, Mozilla and Opera removed Avast’s browser extensions from their respective add-on stores immediately after I reported them. Google spent two weeks evaluating the issue but eventually did the same. The matter of Avast selling users’ data even attracted attention of high-level politicians.

Avast’s official communication throughout that month was nothing short of amazing. I found it hard to believe that a company could keep denying any wrongdoing despite all the evidence to the contrary. Avast’s CEO Ondrej Vlcek even gave an interview to the Forbes magazine where he claimed that there was no privacy scandal here. Users clearly disagreed, and so did most journalists. But the company’s stance didn’t change: all the data collected is necessary to protect users, and selling it later without user’s agreement is completely unproblematic due to the data being “anonymized.”

So when on December 22nd they finally brought out updated versions of their extensions, I was very curious to see what they changed other than writing a usable privacy policy. The updates have been accepted by all browser vendors and, at the time of writing, all four extensions are available for Firefox and Chrome. The Opera Add-ons site currently lists three extensions, with Avast Online Security still missing.

Let’s say this much up front: the changes are far more extensive and far more convincing than I would have expected. While Chrome and Opera versions appear identical however, there are some additional changes in the Firefox version. That’s presumably to comply with stricter privacy requirements of the Mozilla Add-ons site.

Just to be clear: with the large codebases and without any official information from Avast I might have overlooked some of the changes. On Firefox I looked at Avast Online Security 19.4.426, on Chrome at Avast Online Security 19.4.433 and on Opera at AVG Online Security 19.4.433.

The bogus consent screen

One change is very obvious when you install the Firefox extension. Upon installation the extension will open this consent screen:

Currently, this only happens if you install Avast Online Security from Mozilla Add-ons website. That’s because the antivirus application installs an older version of the extension, and the consent screen isn’t displayed on updates. I assume however that installs via the antivirus application will also produce this consent screen once a new version of the application is available. Chrome and Opera extensions generally won’t show this screen.

But that doesn’t really matter. Do you think that clicking “No thanks” here will switch the extension to a privacy friendly mode? No, the extension will rather drop dead and suggest that the user uninstalls it. So this consent screen is only a pretense, with the user not really having a choice here. Luckily, this isn’t the only change.

The “share data with Jumpshot” setting

The other change is also most obvious in Firefox. When you open Avast Online Security settings there, the following setting shows up:

Interestingly, this setting isn’t new but merely renamed. In previous versions of the extension this said: “Allow usage data to be shared with 3rd parties for analytics.” When analyzing the extension before I didn’t really understand what this setting was doing, because changing it showed so little effect and because of the misleading internal name communityIQ . But this setting is quite central to how Avast processes your data.

Side note: Translations are out of sync for this setting, so English is currently the only language where you will see Jumpshot mentioned explicitly. In all other languages you will still have the old setting name. Outdated translations seem to be typical here, in the previous version the name of this setting was “Allow anonymous data sharing” in all languages but English – I assume that this used to be the setting’s name at some point.

Chrome and Opera users won’t have much luck looking for this setting, the latest versions removed it from the user interface. It’s there internally however, off by default. If the Avast antivirus application is installed, the extension will use the value of its data sharing setting:

For reference, this setting can be found under General > Personal Privacy.

The new data collection practices

If you are a Firefox user, things are quite simple: only minimal data will be sent to Avast now. In addition to the full page address, that data includes information about the extension and the browser you are using. Also, if “share data” setting isn’t checked, a flag called dnl (short for “do not log”) will be sent to the server.

It’s the same with Chrome and Opera users who didn’t agree to share data with third parties, only a minimal amount of data is sent. If they accepted to share their data however, the extension will send the same data set as previous versions to the Avast servers. The odd thing here: the dnl flag is always set.

This is a considerable improvement to the previous versions where the dnl flag also existed but otherwise the “share data” setting had a very limited effect. The only additional consequence of that setting was that user identifiers would be omitted, but otherwise all data would be sent. Also, this setting was on by default, particularly for users who never installed the antivirus application and hence couldn’t deny data collection on its consent screen.

What does the “dnl” flag do?

Since the dnl flag is being processed on the server side, we can only speculate about what it does. It would be logical to assume that it is being processed according to its name: if data comes in with a request that has the dnl flag set, that data is only used to produce a response but nothing is stored. Given that previous versions of Avast extensions were setting this flag as well and at least users of the Avast antivirus application have seen a consent screen asking them to allow data usage, it would make the whole issue a much smaller one.

There are some oddities here however which make me doubt whether the logical assumption is the correct one. First are the official statements by Avast in reaction to this issue being raised. If data was being shared with Jumpshot only for the users who agreed to it, why not say so? Even if the users have no way to validate this claim, it’s still a much stronger statement than “the data is anonymized, nothing to be concerned about.”

And if the dnl flag is being considered correctly by the server, why is it always set for Chrome and Opera users? With the majority of Avast users on Chrome, I don’t think that Avast would give up so much data intentionally. So it must be a bug, one that has been in production for more than two weeks now. Even with the holiday season, somebody certainly would have noticed a sharp decline in the number of data samples collected? With data being so important to Avast’s business, they certainly would have rushed a fix?

Maybe this time Avast could deliver an official statement with some actual facts. Hey, Ondrej Vlcek, what does this flag do in reality? Is data of users who opted out of data sharing being stored? And if not, how about reflecting this fact in your Privacy Policy?

And the shopping helpers?

I didn’t spend too much time investigating Avast SafePrice. This extension being a shopping helper, it apparently cannot be expected to be too privacy-friendly. So there is no “data sharing” setting and no dnl flag here. Merely a bogus consent screen was added on Firefox: “either you allow us to collect all this data or the extension won’t be usable.” To add insult to injury, the extension won’t remember you declining or closing this consent screen, so when you restart your browser it will simply assume consent.

At least I noticed one change to the data collection practices. While the data collected here is still quite extensive and will always contain a unique user identifier as well as window and tab identifiers for example, the page address is now being shortened to contain protocol and host name only. At least that much.